The parish of St. Joseph Church in Inalåhan ended a day of remembering departed loved ones with a candle-lit lantern festival.

Hundreds of lanterns decorated with drawn pictures, photos and names of family members were placed into the Inalåhan Pool on the evening of All Souls' Day, wrapping up a day of Mass, prayers and remembrance. This is the second year that the village church has held the event, which also doubled as a fundraiser for the church, according to a press release. More than 600 lanterns were sold.

The ceremony commenced with remarks and a prayer by Father Joseph Anore. The event attendees lit their lanterns, which were then placed on the water.

“Our love is greater than the darkness around us," parishioners noted in a shared statement.

"This year’s festival taught us this. Despite the dim lights of the pool, it is truly the embers of our tributes to our late loved ones that have illuminated our souls. Hearing families share special memories and seeing children keep watchful eyes on their lanterns warmed our hearts and reminds us that our love lives on. To have embraced this opportunity to lift our hearts and our prayers as a community is a testament to the strength of our faith."

St. Joseph Church thanked the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office and all volunteers of St. Joseph Church and the Inalåhan community for their assistance.

"We thank all those across the island and beyond for helping us perpetuate the spirit of those we love, even after life, and for supporting the efforts of our parish and St. Joseph Church. We wish Guam a safe and happy holiday season ahead," the statement concluded.