Detectives with the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division were activated to investigate a reported stabbing at Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning on Sunday afternoon. As of press time, police had not released information about the incident.

Yellow police tape was used to cordon off a portion of the apartment complex parking lot off Fahrenholt Avenue, also known as Route 30A, near Minagof Mart.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to the apartments after receiving a call reporting a stabbing.

One patrol officer was recorded, in a widely circulated cellphone video, ordering a man with blood on his hands and feet to lie on the ground.

The man was then handcuffed and taken into custody for questioning.

Two women were seen nearby. One was crying and speaking in a foreign language while a patrol officer tended to the other woman, who appeared to have an injured foot.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirmed a woman was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao did not respond to calls for information as of press time.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera told The Guam Daily Post that the incident appeared to be a homicide and that police were seeking interpreters.

More than a dozen police officers and detectives were canvassing the area speaking with potential witnesses and gathering evidence from the incident Sunday night.

Officials have not released information about the stabbing victim or the individual who was taken into custody.