The three defendants charged in connection with a stabbing in Ordot could be going to trial separately in the Superior Court of Guam.

Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 42, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

They were set to stand trial on May 12.

San Nicolas’ defense attorney Douglas Moylan told the court "it’s impossible" to be prepared for trial so soon, adding that he would be requesting to separate his client’s case from the co-defendants.

Darts for money

On Feb. 21, the victim told police he was dropped off at a home in Ordot to play darts for money.

The victim was eventually lured to a room where he allegedly was attacked by the suspects, repeatedly stabbed with a knife and robbed.

The victim was able to escape and wave down a police officer who was patrolling the area, court documents state.

Axcell and Sablan were charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.