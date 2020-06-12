Stabbing suspect arrested

The Guam Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is the suspect in the Sunday stabbing at the Hemlani’s Commercial Apartments in Tamuning.

Nanos Luck was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Thursday.

Luck was booked and detained. The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

The male victim sustained stab wounds to the back and was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives were able to secure video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, Tapao stated.

Through witness interviews, detectives were also able to recover the weapon used and trace the identity of the suspect, according to GPD.

Luck had a prior arrest record, in 2016, for alleged criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Luck is a U.S. citizen and immigrant from Chuuk, according to his records.