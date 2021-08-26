A man wanted in connection with a stabbing reported in Dededo over the weekend has been captured.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said detectives with GPD’s Criminal Investigation Divisions were called to Fusinos Street in Dededo early Saturday where a man was found with multiple stab and burn wounds throughout his body. The man was taken to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment. His condition has not been released.

That same day, investigators issued a wanted flyer for Manuel Cabrera Tedtaotao Jr., 39, relative to the stabbing incident.

Tedtaotao was found at his residence on Sunday.

But criminal investigators only charged him with a misdemeanor for an unrelated case.

Tedtaotao was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor, according to a complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The separate case was reported to police in January. The alleged victim reported that they loaned their vehicle to the suspect in September 2020, adding he was supposed to pay them but never did. Officers also found the vehicle.

Tedtaotao allegedly told police that the car belonged to a relative that died, adding that he paid $500 for it and was supposed to pay more but had not done so yet.

He then refused to answer any more questions from authorities, documents state.

Tedtaotao was released from prison on this case on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed Tedtaotao denies any involvement in the weekend stabbing.

It’s unclear why investigators who issued the wanted flyer for Tedtaotao decided not to file any charges against him in connection with the case.

“It’s my understanding there are multiple follow ups and interviews not completed. We need to make sure of that before we charge a person, and that we collect the evidence,” said Stephen Ignacio, GPD chief. “There is more work that needs to be done. It’s a matter of making sure we have enough probable cause.”