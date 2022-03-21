One of the defendants indicted in connection with a stabbing in Ordot last month was denied his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan last Wednesday for a bail modification hearing.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker asked that his client be released to third-party custodians, and be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

The judge, however, denied the request.

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera told the court that the prosecution and the alleged victim opposed Sablan’s release, adding that the victim is fearful of being contacted by the defendant.

He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Sablan along with Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 42, were indicted in connection with the case.

Darts for money

Axcell and Sablan each were charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 21, the victim told police, he was dropped off at a home in Ordot to play darts for money.

The victim was eventually lured to a room where he allegedly was attacked by the suspects, repeatedly stabbed with a knife and robbed.

The victim was able to escape and wave down a police officer who was patrolling the area, court documents state.