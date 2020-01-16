A 35-year-old man charged in connection to a stabbing in Harmon denied the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Arsolo Robert, also known as Robert Berry, was indicted on charges of attempted murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan. His attorney, Shinju Flynn, told the court Robert pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The court ordered a forensic evaluation be performed on him.

He is scheduled back in court on Feb. 3.

The Dec. 15, 2019 stabbing occurred on Adrian Sanchez Street near R Daily Mart in Harmon.

The victim told police he was drinking with his friends when the suspect got mad and stabbed him. The victim was treated at a hospital after he sustained a large cut to his lower chest.

Robert is also accused of chasing after the victim with a second knife and cutting him on his arm, documents state.

Robert was arrested on Dec. 25 after the victim saw him again.

He admitted to police that he stabbed the victim, but only after another man started the altercation and stabbed him in the thigh, documents state.