Stabbing suspects continue to await plea offers

Five men accused of being involved in the stabbing death of Kifirston Aiken are waiting for plea offers to be sent to them while their trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Samson Shapucy, Alison Joe, Cyrus Mathias, Dero Itsy and L-Son Joe all appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday morning for a hearing related to their alleged roles in the stabbing of Aiken in August 2022 on Wusstig Road in Dededo.

Of the five, Shapucy was charged with murder, while Alison Joe, L-Son Joe, Isty and Mathias face charges of aggravated assault after a viral video captured the incident.

Judge Vernon Perez inquired of each of the defendants' attorneys about the status of the case, to which they responded that they continued to wait for plea offers to be sent. Similar responses were given in the previous hearing in December 2022.

"I have not received an offer from the government, which I would like to get one, and that's about it," said Samuel Teker, who represents Itsy.

While the remaining attorneys gave similar answers, Mathias' attorney, Anthony Perez, said his client is not seen in the video of the incident.

"My client is not in the video and you can actually see him in his truck pulling out while the attack is happening," Anthony Perez said. Perez gave notice to the court that he intends to file a motion for a bill of particulars.

As for Shapucy, who faces the most serious charges compared to his co-defendants, attorney Terrence Timblin explained he did receive an offer, but Shapucy "declined to make a decision." Timblin then sent a counteroffer.

"So, as far as we know, this is likely going to trial," Timblin added.

After Judge Vernon Perez was given the status updates, he scheduled another hearing for April 3 and set the new trial date for May 10.

With no violations reported from the probation office, all defendants except Shapucy remain on pretrial release.