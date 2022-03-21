Since arriving at Andersen Air Force Base in August 2020, Staff Sgt. Audrey Weldy started out as a munitions inspection production supervisor with the 36th Munitions Squadron, where she led a team of 15 Airmen. She was vital in determining the serviceability, potential hazards, and deterioration of all received, stored, issued, returned and shipped munitions of the Air Force’s largest conventional munitions stockpile.

Her diligent work ethic led to her being selected as an instructor at Andersen Airmen Leadership School, where she quickly integrated into the team. She graduated from the Enlisted Professional Military Education Instructor course in November 2021 and was facilitating her first class three days later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)