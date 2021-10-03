The number of teacher vacancies at the Guam Department of Education is increasing, and it doesn’t help that there’s a shortage of substitute teachers and other support staff.

GDOE said as of Sept. 29, there’s a shortage of 86 teachers - that’s an increase from 63 reported in August.

The shortage of teachers, substitutes and instructional aides is nothing new but in previous years, most of the teacher shortage was addressed by hiring retired teachers on a contract basis, or hiring people who have a bachelor degree but not a teaching certificate.

"The Guam Department of Education, like many districts and states, has continued to be challenged by a shortage in certified teachers,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “This can be attributed to a number of factors including the relative attraction of other career fields, the increasing costs of college education and certification opportunities, compensation for teachers compared to other jobs or compared to the demands of teaching, declining specialization in science and math, and now the pandemic.”

Impact on students

The shortages on all fronts, raises concern regarding student learning loss without a certified teacher in the classroom - and how that contributes to overall learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

In the last two years of the pandemic, students are estimated to have fallen behind by at least one year, and student failure rates doubled, according to GDOE officials.

“Our normal failure rate is between 20% to 30%, that means those are students that have failed at least one class from elementary, middle to high school. We believe we doubled that,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said.

Officials had previously noted that this past school year, saw graduation numbers drop at every school. For school year 2020-2021, there were 1,449 high school students who graduated. The Annual State of Public Education Report shows that school year 2018-2019, which was last full year uninterrupted by the pandemic, had 1,871 graduates.

19 substitutes

At the end of last school year, 99 teachers left the department. And while some vacancies were filled, recruitment has been difficult.

As of Sept. 30, GDOE identified 35 teacher vacancies in elementary, 25 vacancies in middle school and 26 teacher vacancies in high school.

"Any report we provide is a "point-in-time" snapshot so the number will fluctuate as positions are filled, employees leave, or schools request for additional positions," Fernandez said.

For years, GDOE has also tapped into retired teachers to help fill vacancies. GDOE reported 1,761 classified teachers, 42 retired teachers, 55 limited-term full-time teachers or temporary educators and 168 limited-term part-time teachers as of Aug 27.

But even with the existing pool GDOE does have, the department is further challenged when teachers are on extended leave, which is a regular occurrence.

Anytime a teacher is on leave, GDOE must shift resources to ensure that the teacher’s class is covered by a substitute teacher.

“We do have substitute teachers, but, we do continue to have a shortage of substitute teachers,” said Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz who is in charge of operations at GDOE’s 41 schools.

GDOE last reported employing 19 regular substitutes that provide temporary coverage for teachers who are on military leave, sick leave and vacant teaching positions in the interim. With a shortage of substitute teachers, GDOE taps into other resources at schools.

“We are also able to use our instructional program aides to cover those courses, it’s something that we struggle with every year with teachers on medical leave, military leave and what not,” Cruz said.

But instructional aides are also limited, according to Cruz.

GDOE also has challenges with recruitment and retention of school aides in general, the department needs to fill more than 100 one-to-one school aide positions.

The number of GDOE teacher vacancies are based on GDOE’s 26,000 student population, but, the numbers are still preliminary as official count was due at the end of September.

GDOE currently employs 1,970 teachers and school-based staff.