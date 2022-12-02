Residents spoke out during a public hearing which sought the community’s input on a proposed change in name of Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.

The change is meant to educate others about a part of Guam’s history. Specifically, it would honor two women who made impacts within the Talo'fo'fo' community and on island education: Joaquina Mendiola Cruz Roberto and Rosa Garrido Roberto Carter.

Joaquina Roberto was an educator who retired from the Guam Department of Education after 42 years of service. Carter was an educator who also served as the president of the University of Guam from 1977 to 1983.

At least 50 people filled the cafeteria at Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School Wednesday night. Many opposed the change, which stems from recommendations to rename the southern elementary school made in 2017.

Some sat quietly listening while others held picket signs. A number of attendees told public school officials and the village mayor how they felt about the recommendations.

“I am here tonight in opposition to the renaming of Talo'fo'fo' Elementary school," said Anna Tamayo. While she spoke, her grandson, fourth grader Arian Tamayo, sat before the committee which included Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez, Talo'fo'fo' Mayor Vicente Taitague, Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School Principal Erwin Manibusan, a parent representative and an alumni representative.

"Talo'fo'fo' Elementary sixth grade class of 1972, ... this was my class. We started our reunion in 2018 and continued to communicate and occasionally meet. We treasure fond memories so much that we strongly oppose the name change,” Anna Tamayo said. “My grandson who sits in front of you now attends Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School. Changing the name would be taking away (a name) that has been around for generations.”

Her grandson, Arian Tamayo, did not shy away from being heard. He stood to voice his opposition as well.

“I refuse the changing of Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School’s name. So, please don’t change the name,” the student urged.

Many who were present at the hearing attended the elementary school in their youth. Alumna Maria Rivera stressed that the current name of the elementary school represented decades of history.

“I and my friends back there do not want to change the name of our Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School. Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School is a historic name, ... set up after World War II in the area where the (Seventh-day Adventist Church) is now. My mother, Maria Tudela, went to that school," said Rivera. "By 1946, they moved the school to the other side here where the police koban is. That’s the site of the Talo’fo’fo' Elementary School where I went to and most of my siblings went to and a lot of the people who are in this audience went to,” she added.

Rivera wasn’t the only lifelong resident of Talo’fo’fo' who wanted the school’s name to remain.

“I oppose the idea of renaming Talo’fo’fo' Elementary school. I am a proud graduate of Talo’fo’fo' Elementary School and so are my three children, along with my siblings,” Catherine Leon Guerrero said. "I acknowledge the accomplishments that these two women have made, but how much of that really benefit the students of Talo’fo’fo' today and the students in the future? I personally don't think it is significant enough to rename the school. The school has been in existence for decades.”

Leon Guerrero noted that there have been many educators in the Talo’fo’fo' community who have contributed greatly to the elementary school over the decades through a collaborative effort that she believes should be shared by all.

"My suggestion is shared by many members of the community, ... perhaps ... a memorial wall in which Mrs. Roberto and Dr. Carter ... can be (remembered) in the years to come," said Leon Guerrero. "Don't fix what's not broken. Leave it alone. Talo’fo’fo' Elementary School should remain as is,” she declared as the attendees erupted in applause.

Rivera offered an alternative to the renaming.

“There’s more than one way to honor Mrs. Roberto and Dr. Carter, ... have their names posted in a room dedicated to their honor, either at the library, (Micronesian Area Research Center) at the University of Guam, ... or establish a park at the school site or (a) village site," Rivera suggested. "Set up a statue ... to commemorate their service.”

Many at the hearing said they believe the school’s current name represented a shared honor that has existed for decades.

“There have been many people who came through these doors, giving up time, money and whatever they had to make the school a better school,” said Lisa Quintanilla, a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Association. "I think it would be very unfair to name the school after (one) person, when so many have done for this school."

She added that she believed GDOE's focus should be elsewhere, a sentiment that fellow PTA members agreed with through a signed petition opposing the name change.

“I think that changing the name should not really be an issue," said Quintanilla. "I don’t see the importance of it. I think we should focus more on getting school supplies in the school. ... I think those are far more important than changing the name."

Joseph Roberto said he was a relative of both the women the school could be named after. He cited Talo’fo’fo' Elementary School’s mission to prepare all students to be lifelong learners by educating and nurturing the whole child and empowering the student with the skills to succeed. He said he believed that if the two women have met this mission, then he would not oppose honoring them.

"So who and what do these ladies stand for and what do they represent?” he asked. Joseph Roberto told the attendees the name of a school could spark curiosity among its students.

“To have your child, especially a young girl, walk through the halls and find out. Ask those questions. Who are they and what impact did they make? Maybe, just maybe, just because they see the ladies' names, they will become that educator and they will change the world,” he concluded.

No action was taken during the public hearing. Instead, input from stakeholders will be considered during the December meeting of the Guam Education Board.