Stakeholders weigh child placement rules

Lawmakers heard both support for and concern over legislation proposing to adopt rules and regulations for the licensing and operation of child placement agencies.

A public hearing on the measure, Bill 334-36, was held Tuesday.

Sen. Telo Taitague voiced her appreciation for the work that went into creating the regulations, saying that the draft rules were "so thorough."

"The people of Guam can rest assured that these rules and regulations are set in place to protect our most vulnerable, our children of Guam who are seeking a home," she added.

Krisinda Aguon, the human services program administrator for the Bureau of Social Services Administration at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, supported Bill 334, as it would authorize the licensing and compliance monitoring of child placement agencies.

"In the end, it's really to safeguard all of our children. And if there is anything in regards to modifying or amending such regulations, we're open to that as well. We're open to collaborating. ... Although these are submitted, we do recognize that in the end we may be admitting some process in some rules and regulations," Aguon said.

The rules and regulations are mandated by Public Law 36-68, a measure that was introduced by Sen. Mary Torres. The law granted DPHSS up to 180 days from enactment to develop and publish interim rules for the licensing and operation of child placement agencies, including private adoption agencies. All child placement agencies must be licensed after the promulgation of these interim rules.

Torres noted Tuesday that draft rules apply to child placement agencies for the purposes of adoption, and currently exclude child placement agencies for foster care and therapeutic foster care. Aguon said the next step is to develop additional regulations for foster care and therapeutic foster care providers, as required by law. Aguon added that the intention is to submit those additional rules before Bill 334 is reported out of committee.

Although she commended DPHSS for the work on the licensing rules, Taitague also had questions.

Her chief concern involved licensing fees, and whether DPHSS would have the funding to support the licensing program. An initial application fee is set at $400, while renewals are to be done every two years at a cost of $225, which may be increased at an annual rate of 5%.

"Public Health has estimated in 2021 that it would need about $52,305.80 for the salary and benefits of a social worker II to monitor adoption agencies, perform home visits, review adoption applications and conduct inspections of private adoption agencies, ... So my concern is, recognizing this, do you propose the application fee would reflect an estimated department expense required to set up and sustain (staff and supplies)? ... Like you mentioned earlier, we only have one (adoption) agency on this island," Taitague said.

Aguon said she would "go with" the concept that DPHSS is building capacity and any funding that could be given to the agency could help.

"BOSSA, historically, has really just found it within themselves to do what they need to. I can only assume maybe funding may have been a part of it. We know that staffing is an issue. I can promise you that we will do everything in our power to make sure those studies are done and that the licensing is done appropriately and properly. However, I might have to admit that staffing personnel, we may have to revisit," Aguon said, adding that the bureau would have to return to the Legislature with its staffing needs.

Taitague promised to "look aggressively" for that funding.

Ohala' Adoptions, the first and only adoption agency on Guam, submitted written testimony calling the rules an exhaustive list of regulations that require intense implementation practices and maintenance, which the agency feels is unwise, according to Sen. Clynton Ridgell.

"They also cited the state of Missouri. So, they attached in their testimony the licensing requirements used in the state of Missouri, ... And I guess they believe that in the state of Missouri, that the licensing requirements are 'realistic and ethical for everyone involved in placement practices,'" Ridgell said. "Did (DPHSS) have an opportunity to review the regulations in Missouri, is that something you're familiar with? And what is your response to some of Ohala's concerns?"

DPHSS developed Guam's rules in conjunction with federal partners, and mimicked regulations out of Arizona.

Aguon told Ridgell that she did not personally review Missouri's regulations, but felt that in terms of Guam's needs, the Arizona rules were more appropriate.