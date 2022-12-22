A man is accused of asking a woman who has a stay-away order against him "to write a letter to the judge to drop his criminal case."

On Tuesday, a woman told authorities Shaunn Gumataotao Manglona "keeps coming to her house in violation of a court order," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim further alleged that when she got home Monday, Manglona was sitting outside her residence. When she told him he was not supposed to be there, he "asked her to write a letter to the judge to drop his criminal case," the complaint stated.

The next day, the woman was on the phone with Manglona's probation officer when she heard knocking at her front door. She found Manglona standing at the door. The woman then handed the phone to Manglona so he could speak to his probation officer.

Later that evening, the woman was driving home when she saw Manglona sitting on her front step. She then decided to report the incident, according to the complaint.

Manglona's probation officer was eventually contacted by the police. The probation officer was able to confirm the woman was complaining about Manglona coming to her home. The probation officer also reported Manglona was knocking on the door and confirmed that she spoke to Manglona on the phone and reminded him of the court order to stay away from the woman.

Manglona was charged with advanced stalking as a second-degree felony.

Priors

Manglona's advanced stalking declaration indicated his prior case is related to charges of attempted theft, drug possession and two counts of family violence.

According to charging documents filed in October, Manglona allegedly broke into a local business, stole checks and then tried to cash them at a bank. However, the checks were not honored by the bank because they were modified.

The woman then reported Manglona hit her a week before and threatened to take her phone if she called the police. The woman also found drugs around the house.

A month before that, the woman alleged Manglona slapped her in the face, which caused her to fall and hit her head on a couch. Manglona threatened to kill himself or have the police shoot him if the woman called the police, the complaint stated.

Upon arriving at the woman's home, police found methamphetamine.

Manglona allegedly admitted to the burglary and attempting to cash the stolen checks because of "depression," but that he got the checks from someone else. He also admitted to forging information on the checks and using methamphetamine because it "bothers" the woman.

As for the attacks on the woman, he indicated he has pushed her in the past, but denied both of the alleged incidents. Manglona said the woman may have hit her head "when he was holding her down with his hand extended because she was trying to stab him with a knife," the complaint stated.

Manglona repeatedly told police that if they had responded to the incident, "they would have (had) to shoot him."