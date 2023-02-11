A man on trial on charges of advanced stalking will have to wait at least another week for the jury to determine whether he is guilty.

Throughout the past week, Shaunn Gumataotao Manglona was on trial in the Superior Court of Guam for charges related to making contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from.

His trial came to a close Friday when attorneys gave their closing arguments to the jury.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan recounted for jurors the allegations made in the charging documents filed Dec. 22, 2022.

According to the complaint, a woman told authorities Manglona kept making contact with her despite being ordered, as a result of a prior case, to stay away from her.

"The defendant showed up to her home four times, four times between Oct. 18 and Dec. 21, (2022). (She) told him to leave multiple times but he kept showing up," said Olan, who, while showing the definition of harassment, argued Manglona harassed and abused the victim and violated the court's orders.

On one of the occasions, Manglona allegedly asked the woman to write a letter to the judge to drop his criminal case, charging documents stated.

Olan, before concluding his closing arguments, asked the jury not to take into consideration the fact the woman had an affair with Manglona as a reason for his visits.

"It doesn't justify or excuse what the defendant did to her. It doesn't justify the physical abuse. It's not an excuse," Olan stated.

Defense: Case 'totally wrong'

Manglona's attorney, Peter Santos, from the Alternate Public Defender, argued to the jury that the prosecution was "totally wrong" in its framing of the allegations against his client.

"This is not a case of advanced stalking. This is a case of a family who is in turmoil and an overzealous prosecution that can't see the forest for the trees," said Santos.

He further argued Manglona should not have been charged with advanced stalking, but rather a violation of a court order.

While Santos continued to say the visits were attempts to save Manglona's family, Manglona could be seen wiping tears from his eyes in Judge Maria Cenzon's courtroom Friday afternoon.

"I don't know about you, ladies and gentlemen, but saving my family is a legitimate purpose," Santos told the jury.

After closing arguments were completed, jurors were given instructions to use in their subsequent deliberations.

Jurors began their discussions Friday, however, after being released for the day, deliberations will not continue until after Cenzon returns from an off-island trip next week.