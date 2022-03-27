Stand your ground bill raises concerns for increased violence

Among the concerns raised about a bill that would essentially extend the Castle Doctrine and use of deadly force to defend oneself regardless of location is the possible unintended consequence of increased domestic and overall violence.

Bill 12-36, a measure that proposes a "stand your ground" provision in Guam law, drew criticism from various people and organizations during a public hearing Wednesday.

Among concerns was how the bill would impact victims of domestic violence, as some argued similar laws in the states have done little for these individuals.

Family violence regularly tops reported crimes on island. In light of of that statistic, lawmakers should consider the complexities of domestic violence and how a "stand your ground" law could be used against victims, said Audrea Mendiola, member of I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan.

An abusive individual is driven by power and control, and it's possible an aggressor can use a victim's attempt at self-defense to justify reasonable fear to further harm or kill the victim, Mendiola said.

The bill also creates the potential to prosecute a victim-survivor rather than the perpetrator, if the perpetrator claims the actual victim is the aggressor and the victim had no right to be on the abuser's property, according to Mendiola, who went on to say that the measure would allow abusers to inflict more harm on victims.

Duty to retreat only if it can be done safely

Bill 12 would expand Guam's Castle Doctrine and allow the use deadly force if it is believed necessary for protection and one is somewhere they have the right to be, regardless of location. Under current law, the "castle" refers only to one's home, business or vehicle.

Using deadly force in line with the Castle Doctrine grants immunity from criminal prosecution and civil action, except when it is used against law enforcement acting in accordance with law or if the force was found to be unlawful or exercised with illegal activity.

Bill 12 also exempts people from having to retreat, which, for now, is an exemption that applies only when in one's home, place of work or vehicle. Using deadly force in defense is not considered justifiable if it can be avoided by retreating.

However, as Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan III stated in written testimony on Bill 12, that duty to retreat applies only if it can be done in complete safety.

Otherwise, Guam law already allows anyone to use deadly force in defense wherever they are, O'Mallan wrote.

"If a person does not feel they can safely retreat from a threat that poses serious harm, existing law ... already authorizes them to stand their ground and use deadly force," O'Mallan stated, adding that the person would be justified and shielded from criminal liability.

More violence

John Morrison, deputy director of the Public Defender Service Corp., told lawmakers Wednesday that his organization maintains its opposition to Bill 12.

Jurisdictions that have passed "stand your ground" laws have seen increases in violence, particularly in southern states, Morrison said.

A Florida study found that the triggering event in 69% of "stand your ground" cases was an argument or dispute that escalated into threats of violence, according to written testimony from the public defender. This study found that "stand your ground" was invoked to protect use of deadly force in 70% of confrontations that did not begin as forcible felonies or threats. Defense against forcible felonies made up only 27% of the triggering events, the public defender stated.

In 2015, the National Task Force on Stand Your Ground Laws published a report that found states with such laws experienced an increase in homicides and the application of these laws was unpredictable and uneven and resulted in racial disparities.

The report recommended that states looking to combat violent crimes do not enact "stand your ground" laws because evidence showed the laws did not decrease theft, burglary or assault crimes.

The Guam Office of the Attorney General cited a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found that the adoption of "stand your ground" laws in the U.S. was associated with increased rates of homicide, while no states had significant reductions in violent deaths "as advocates often argue when justifying these laws."

Given the results of these studies, the Legislature may want to consider that adoption of a "stand your ground" policy might be reasonably accompanied by additional resources to all entities involved in the legal system, from police to victim advocates, O'Mallan wrote for the OAG.