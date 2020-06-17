Stand your ground, chemical castration face opposition

The latest version of Guam's stand your ground legislation, Bill 47-35, is facing opposition from lawyers and social workers as well as other members of the public, over concerns it would escalate violence on island.

However, there was a measure of support for the bill delivered during the public hearing Monday, from individuals who argue the policy makes sense in terms of ensuring one's safety.

Simply put, Bill 47 follows legislation in at least 25 other states that do not require an individual to retreat from an attacker in a place they are legally allowed to be present before using defensive force that may kill the attacker. The bill is an extension of Guam's existing Castle Doctrine and is similar to a version introduced three years ago, which never received a public hearing, according to its status report.

Attorney John Morrison, an alternate public defender, opposed the bill as did several members of the Social Work Student Alliance and former Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco, among other's who submitted testimony.

"I believe a law like this would have some unintended consequences," Morrison told lawmakers. "I think we're all aware of fights or riots that break out ... and what I think we wouldn't want to see is people that are engaged in an escalating fight suddenly feel justified in pulling out their weapons and unloading on one another. I think that's what other jurisdictions have seen."

According to a briefing report from the United States Commission on Civil Rights, a study on Florida cases found that more than 50% asserting stand your ground as a defense also had a criminal background and in 69% of cases, the trigger for the incident was an argument that escalated into violence, rather than a fear of violence.

Racial discrimination

Through written testimony, Tydingco asked lawmakers not to support Bill 47 unless answers are given regarding whether there is a compelling need to change existing laws, whether there is evidence that retreating is required under all circumstances involving self defense or whether existing laws are inadequate, and whether there is evidence showing stand your ground laws have led to positive impacts deterring violent crimes.

Moreover, in the backdrop of these discussion, are conversations on the affects of stand your ground laws in terms of racial discrimination.

Tydingco made note of that issue, as did Morrison, who cited the report from the United States Commission on Civil Rights, which also referenced a study stating that shootings were 10 times more likely to be found justified if the shooter was white than if they were black – about 11% versus 1%.

"I'm not suggesting that the racial makeup on Guam is going to exactly mirror this but I would hope that statistic like that would give the committee some concern moving forward," Morrison said.

Not perfect, but it works

Those statistics were concerning to Lauren Cruz, a member of the Social Work Student alliance, one of several from the organization who testified. Cruz's colleagues shared her concerns.

"On our island, there is already racism and racial profiling towards minorities, such as members of the community from other Micronesian islands," Cruz said. "If Bill 47-35 is passed, I am concerned that we will see an increase in violence towards these communities."

One of the voices in support of the bill was David Silva, a father and gun owner, who stated that stand your ground provisions further protect his rights but do not remove the concept of balance of force, nor does it remove "the sensible responsibility to de-escalate and even retreat, if safely possible."

Former Sen. Tony Ada also submitted testimony in favor of Bill 47, stating in part that "the main problem with laws that mandate flight before fight is that to mount an affirmative defense for the use defensive force, defendants must prove not only that their lives and safety were at risk, but that they had no opportunity to flee as well."

But Morrison, commenting on how existing laws affect his defense practice, "I can tell you that the existing self defense law, although imperfect, frequently has worked in my practice."

Chemical castration

The other measure discussed Monday morning was Bill 137-35, legislation that amends Guam's chemical castration laws, establishing a proper program rather than a pilot.

The chemical castration law was enacted five years ago. Bill 137, introduced in May 2019, stated that rules were never finalized and arrangements with medical professionals had not yet been established.

Here too, the bill faces opposition from the Social Work Student Alliance for lack of data showing the effectiveness of chemical castration in reducing recidivism on Guam or the region, that the bill is not victim centered, and that it would violate a person's rights.

Morrison also testified that the bill violates rights against cruel and unusual punishment as well as Organic Act provisions against being imprisoned for debt, as Bill 137 would make it so people who would otherwise be eligible for parole would only be granted so if they went into debt for the procedure. Failing to make payments would result in incarceration, Morrison stated.