Standing strong against inequality

A rainbow latte stone set up Friday at one of the corners of the ITC intersection in Tamuning stood out while a crowd of about 50 people chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Love is love.”

Paula Allen, 23, a student at the University of Guam, is a black woman who grew up on the island and felt it was only right that she get involved.

“I’m just a participant. But, I am very passionate about it,” said Allen, who heard about the Guam Pride peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter through social media. “There’s been a lot of protests happening and being a black woman myself, born and raised here, I think it’s really important that people are heard and validated. People think this doesn’t apply to Guam, but it most certainly does. … just because we are thousands of miles away doesn’t give us an excuse to not be bothered by it.”

The Black Lives Matter message has been highlighted across the nation in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four police officers have been charged in connection with his death.

“We can definitely learn acceptance,” Allen said. “The most important thing is to educate yourself. A lot of people think awareness is just sharing one post about BLM, but it’s definitely deeper than that.”

Pride Month in recent years has included a parade and other events to celebrate the LBGTQ community.

Public Auditor Benjamin "BJ" Cruz, who was the grand marshal during the first-ever Pride march held locally, attended the Friday wave.

“For Pride, we are commemorating what happened 50 years ago at Stonewall and at Stonewall, we, as gays, were brutalized,” Cruz said. “We need to stand together to make sure police policies change and that more money is spent in educating police about their innate discriminations and biases so that they know how to treat those of us that are either black, gay, mentally challenged … they should be able to understand there are differences, that our lives should be protected, and not just shot or knelt or beaten on just because of our differences.”

Many of the afternoon rush hour drivers headed home for the weekend honked as they passed by the protesters. The protest remained peaceful.

“It’s really amazing and emotional to see everybody come together for such a great event,” said Leah Showalter. “Our generation, we are definitely world changers and not the ones to sit back and let this stuff happen, so I am really proud of all of us for using our voices and doing this.”

A solidarity paddle out by surfers to honor black lives lost to police brutality and in support of the BLM movement will be held at 5 p.m. today in Talofofo Bay.