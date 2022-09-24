Star Marianas offering weekday flights between Rota and Guam

Star Marianas Air Inc. is now operating weekday flights between Rota and Guam, and it took quite a bit of coordination and collaboration to make more flights possible.

Flights commenced between Rota and Guam on Tuesday and Thursday, marking the return of weekday flights since Star Marianas launched flights between Rota and Guam on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in May.

It took a lot of effort through collaboration and coordination with lawmakers and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to get started last May.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Initially when we got these things going, there were some challenges initially to get things started after COVID-19, that came about as changes to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and procedures with regard to approving vessels leaving the CNMI and going into Guam,” Star Marianas President Shaun Christian told The Guam Daily Post.

The changes meant a U.S. CBP officer needs to be present at the Rota-Tinian terminals in order for flights to take off.

“It requires a physical CBP officer to screen each one of the passengers,” Christian said. "When we found out about this and because Rota and Tinian don’t have any presence of CBP here, CBP made the offer to assign an officer and ride down on the flights to handle the screening. But at that time things were kind of still uncertain with regard to demand and a multitude of other factors."

At the time, the risk of giving up a revenue-generating seat was too great. Instead, help came through the acts of Sen. Paul McDonald Manglona who agreed to find funding to cover the costs.

“To basically pay for the round-trip ticket three times a week to bring the officer down to Rota and clear the flight,” Christian said. "We started that in May and now we’ve seen that there’s a good response and so we decided to work with leadership and they are willing to work three times a week and we will take responsibility for the other two days, the Tuesdays and Thursday, just so we can open up more seats to the Rota-Guam market."

So far, the first week of Tuesday-Thursday flight demand was “OK.”

“As with anything, it takes a little while to try and get the word out, so now that we’ve started it seems to be circulating in Rota now that these flights are reopening,” he said. “A lot of our customers’ families are from Rota and are living on Guam, so that’s helpful and they can let their families know these flights are opening up.”

A lot has changed since pre-pandemic travel, which for Star Marianas was 400 flights a day, including the Discovery flights in Saipan.

“On a normal day now, we are doing about 90 to 100 flights. It's still quite a bit of difference, but you know there does seem to be some signs of improvement and we are happy to see that,” Christian said.

For flight schedules, visit starmarianasair.com.