The military-focused newspaper Stars and Stripes awarded Guam Regional Medical City with the "2022 Best Off-Base Medical Service in the Pacific."

GRMC accepted the award in July, as Guam's only private hospital was celebrating its seventh anniversary.

On July 12 at Stars and Stripes Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Douglas Johnson presented their winner certificate to Eric Plinske, GRMC vice president of marketing and business development, and Ted Constantino, the hospital's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Constantino expressed gratitude for the award as well as for his team.

“We are extremely grateful to the readers of ‘Stars and Stripes’ who voted for GRMC to win this award and to Stars and Stripes Pacific for providing a venue to recognize Guam businesses and organizations that support our military community,” said Constantino.

President and chief executive officer, Alan Funtanilla shared his feelings of pride for GRMC's "employee family" for being recognized by the newspaper.

"In addition to caring for military patients and their family members, GRMC is also a major employer of military spouses and veterans,” Funtanilla added.

The Stars and Stripes objective is to "provide first-hand reporting from bases around the world and unbiased, credible news to America's military. Stars and Stripes Pacific annually polls members of military communities throughout the Pacific Theater on the best local facilities, services, and destinations on and off base," according to their website.

Upcoming events

GRMC participated in Guam’s 78th Liberation Day parade. Officials will be hosting a breakfast event to introduce their physician team to community healthcare providers at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort on July 25.

According to a release, there will also be a community health fair GRMC will host at the Micronesia Mall center court on July 30.