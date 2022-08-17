State funeral for FSM Vice President George today; New VP to be elected

The Federated States of Micronesia currently does not have a vice president, after the sudden death Sunday of Yosiwo George.

The National Government of the FSM announced that the Congress must meet to elect a new vice president to serve the remainder of this administration’s term, which concludes May 11, 2023. The FSM’s national elections are in March 2023.

The Congress of the FSM will elect the new vice president from among the four sitting at-large senators, who are Joseph J. Urusemal of Yap state; Wesley W. Simina of Chuuk state; Peter M. Christian of Pohnpei state; and Aren B. Palik of Kosrae state.

Sens. Urusemal and Christian are former presidents.

A vacancy in Congress will be declared by the speaker after the Congress elects the new vice president.

With less than a year until the next national election, there won’t be a special election to fill the vacancy; however, the governor of the affected state will appoint a replacement.

Meanwhile, David W. Panuelo, the president of the FSM, released a presidential proclamation on Aug. 15, declaring a period of national mourning and display of the FSM flag at half-staff in honor of the late Vice President George.

“It is with very profound sadness that I announce officially and formally to the whole Nation the untimely passing of Vice President of the Federated States of Micronesia Yosiwo P. George,” the declaration said.

George served as the eighth FSM vice president from 2015 through 2019.

He was reelected and served in that capacity until the day of his death on Sunday, Aug. 14.

“Our Nation is forever grateful for the services, leadership, and dedication of the late Vice President George not only to the People of Kosrae but all the four FSM States, as he had served in several capacities both for the National Government and also for Kosrae State,” the president read from the proclamation.

George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Hawai'i in 1969, after attending and transferring from the College of Guam.

The decree recognized George’s years of public service to the country.

“The late Vice President George undoubtedly dedicated his life to the service of this Nation with undeniable leadership, integrity and love of our Nation and common humanity committed himself to nation building, respect for civil rights and administration of justice with fairness to all without discrimination. The passing of the late Vice President George constitutes an enormous loss to our Nation and he shall be remembered as a great national leader of our country who spent his life in public service up to his last breath” the proclamation stated.

President Panuelo ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff for four consecutive days following the interment in Kosrae.

A state funeral is tentatively being scheduled for Vice President George at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chamber of Congress in Palikir.

George was born in Kosrae on July 24, 1941.