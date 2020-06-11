Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido will give the State of Judiciary of address at the Guam Congress Building this month.

“The theme of this year’s State of the Judiciary has drastically changed. We always try to be relevant with what is happening around in our community. So the focus will be in reference to the performance of the Judiciary during pandemic times and how we see ourselves going forward post-pandemic,” said Carbullido during a virtual proclamation signing held on Tuesday in honor of Law Week. “We just had to change our entire paradigm in reference to how we are operating.”

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes will call the 35th Guam Legislature into session at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

Carbullido will deliver his address at 10 a.m. from inside the Speaker Antonio R. Unpingco Legislative Session Hall.

Details of how the event will be organized during the ongoing public health emergency have not yet been released.

Carbullido is the first justice to serve a fourth term as chief justice.

The Judiciary of Guam is finalizing his speech for the annual address.

Last year, former Chief Justice Katherine Maraman spoke about the Judiciary’s budget, which was shortchanged about $1 million from its request for several years.

She said the state of the Judiciary then was ”preserving and purposeful.”