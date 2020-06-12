State of Judiciary: steady, stable, and safe

The state of Guam’s Judiciary is steady, stable, and safe. Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido presented his State of Judiciary address at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña this morning.

A limited number of people, not including the media, were allowed to attend the address inside the building.

He opened his speech by recognizing this year’s Hustisia Award Recipient, the late Chief Justice Peter C. Siguenza, Jr.

“He gave a lifetime of service to the people of Guam and the legal system, with a brand of justice that was as unique as it was thoughtful, deliberate, and reasoned,” said Carbullido. “For me, Chief Justice Pete, as many of us fondly knew him, was not just a colleague; he was a dear and respected friend.”

Carbullido, who said he is delivering his address during these most unusual of times, also touched on how the courts have been operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not the speech I had envisioned giving. I envisioned telling you about how proud and excited I am of the progress and expansion of justice services and capital improvement projects underway within our branch,” he said. “This foundation has allowed us to innovate – really, at a moment’s notice – so we could keep our employees safe, and also continue to serve our people consistent with our mandate.”

He said most of the hearings have been held virtually.

“And where in-person hearings were required, the Judiciary implemented procedures to protect the health and safety of patrons and employees present in the courtroom. Our trial judges and magistrate judges continued to conduct hearings ranging from magistrate hearings, to juvenile delinquency, to orders of protection, to COVID-19 quarantine and isolation petitions. Nearly 4,000 filings have been accepted since we closed our doors to in-person business, and over 1,000 virtual hearings have been conducted in the Superior and Supreme Courts,” he said.

The chief justice said the court staff has also stepped up, even from the safety of their homes, to ensure the work is done to help augment their finances and maximize non-government funding sources.

Carbullido said “we’re in this together” and spoke about his Transition Planning Team of division managers, tasked with reviewing their respective division’s Continuity of Operations Plan, or COOP, to ensure consistency in crisis-response planning.

“This group also worked arduously to survey employees regarding their questions and concerns in transitioning back to work, to assess physical workspaces and floor plans for every division to ensure social distancing, and to engage in policy development such as for teleworking,” he said.

Additionally, he shared the importance of the Judiciary getting a fair budget.

“Under normal conditions, it is a challenge vying for a sliver of the budgetary pie. Under our present reality, however, to call it a challenge is a gross understatement,” he said. “We are by no means asking for special treatment or a pass to cut to the front of the budget line; we simply ask that you make your budget decisions aware of the reality on the horizon for our branch.”

Carbullido concluded that he is confident “we will recover, evolve, and progress as a government and as an island community.”