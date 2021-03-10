State of the Island address draws praises, criticisms

Public and private sector leaders found much to applaud and criticize in Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's pandemic recovery proposals during her State of the Island address Monday night.

Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro said the governor presented a realistic view of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the community, and applauded many of the governor's proposals.

These include pushing forward with economic diversification initiatives aimed at revitalizing the island's economy, making the process of building a business on Guam less cumbersome, supporting workforce development, and focusing on making science and technology more available to children.

Castro also applauded the governor's announcement of making limited tax cuts on small businesses permanent, but she said it shouldn't stop there.

"We agree with the governor that this will not be enough," Castro said.

She reiterated the Chamber's longstanding push for a rollback of the business privilege tax, from 5% to 4%, for the entire business community.

"Her support of reducing the BPT would demonstrate a government commitment to lifting our island out of devastation and further invigorating the island’s economic recovery through the support of local businesses," Castro told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Although the Chamber understands the concern for reduced revenues for government operations, Castro said the $661 million in direct relief for GovGuam from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan "will provide the ability to recover lost revenues and improve government services."

"In addition, the reimbursement of 100% of the Earned Income Tax Credit will mean an addition of approximately $60 million of revenue for our government. These initiatives will more than compensate for the loss of revenue through the reduction of the BPT by 1%," she said.

Mayor: Unemployment insurance

The governor proposed Guam's own unemployment insurance, and health care and internet connection "for all," among other things.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig said at the village level and considering the needs of the people, he's pleased to hear about efforts for unemployment insurance, improved government service, and renewed focus on drug rehabilitation and recovery treatment.

"Improving our service to the people via the mayor's offices is important during this digital age," Alig said. "A detailed plan and upgrade to include the mayors as liaisons to other government agencies and entities is vital to keep up with the times and the needs of our communities."

Alig, the mayor of Piti, said he also prays for more concrete services and support for people struggling with drug addiction.

"With the infusion of federal stimulus money, it is my hope that our communities will begin to recover and live healthier lives," he added.

Commendation, disappointment

Republican Minority Leader James Moylan commended the governor for making some of the tough decisions required to flatten the curve, as well as for plans to streamline the business licensing and permitting process and addressing homelessness.

But Moylan also expressed disappointment for what he described as a lack of an economic recovery plan in the governor's address.

"Even with the potential infusion of over $660 million from the latest relief efforts, it is unfortunate that no real plan is in place on how these funds will be expended," the senator said.

Moylan also didn't waste time after hearing the governor's request to senators to send her a bill to eliminate the sunset provision on small business tax cuts so she can sign it.

Moylan introduced Bill 72-36 Tuesday morning, with fellow Republican Sens. Tony Ada and Chris Duenas as co-sponsors.

The bill seeks to remove the Dec. 31 end to the special limited tax exemption program for those businesses making above $50,000 and below $500,000, where they would be able to pay 3% BPT on the first $250,000 of gross annual income. If passed, the tax cuts for small businesses will be made permanent.

Hours later, mostly Democrat senators led by Sen. Joe San Agustin, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Clynt Ridgell, along with Republican Sen. Mary Torres, introduced Bill 74-36, seeking the same thing – to make the tax cuts for small businesses permanent.

Moylan said he's also a bit disappointed that the governor didn't give credit to others such as Del. Michael San Nicolas and the Guam Chamber of Commerce for some of the accomplishments that Guam achieved, including getting H-2B visa approval and earned income tax credit reimbursement.

Reliance on federal dollars 'unsustainable'

Sen. Joanne Brown acknowledged the difficulties of the past year.

"There’s no doubt that Guam survived a devastating year with the combined efforts of the Leon Guerrero Administration and from every single one of us who adhered to the stay-at-home orders and the numerous directives that followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," she said.

She noted, however, that a clearer picture of the island's economic situation - including the immediate impact of federal dollars as well as the plan to move forward when that money runs out - was missing from the governor's speech.

“It is true, federal aid is on its way to our island, but this is an unsustainable source of income that creates an artificial economy," Brown said.

"Without a comprehensive, concrete plan in place, parts of our economy will collapse even further. The governor needs to make this very clear to everyone instead of presenting it to us as an accomplishment of her administration. This federal aid is only a life raft used for emergencies such as this and we must remain cognizant of that as we plan for the challenging months ahead.”

She, like other island leaders, noted that the pandemic uncovered a variety of issues.

“This pandemic generated not only a greater awareness of an under-funded, under-staffed and overworked healthcare system on island, but it also kicked the doors of inequality wide open. Inequalities with respect to economic opportunity and personal income, sustainable healthcare, and an adequate education. This has left a vast number of vulnerable families in perpetual uncertainty."

GVB on cannabis

The governor asked senators to commit the first $50 million in proceeds from the legal sale of cannabis to end the flooding in the tourist district of Tumon and invest in tourism as a whole.

Guam's cannabis rules have not been finalized, and the Guam Visitors Bureau has been opposed to the selling, buying and advertising of cannabis in the tourist district of Tumon.

Tourism sector representatives also earlier said they oppose the marketing of Guam as a recreational cannabis destination, citing its negative impact on the island's family-friendly image to its main markets of Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

A day after the governor's address, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said in statement to The Guam Daily Post, "We welcome any funding that will help improve our product."

The governor also appointed GVB President Carl Gutierrez to also serve as a "permit czar" to modernize and improve the efficiency of Guam's business license and permitting process.

The Democratic Party of Guam emphasized the governor's successes in addressing the crisis and plans for recovery.

"Without a doubt, Guam has faced one of the most trying times in our history, but as history has shown, we will overcome this and become stronger as an island if we do it together," the Democrats said.