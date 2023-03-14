State of the Island address tomorrow

The governor of Guam will deliver her first State of the Island address since being elected to her second term in office, and it appears the 2023 speech will pick up on last year's address.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post that “Gov. Leon Guerrero will address the island’s strengthening economic recovery, the creation of new jobs and the steps we must take to win shared prosperity for all.”

The governor’s 2022 address focused on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the governor said she was proud to report the island was “fighting its way forward and getting stronger every day.”

Last year, the governor also detailed the challenges residents faced as result of the effects of the pandemic. She shared how her administration tackled issues that were impacting Guamanians, and announced a $500 credit program for Guam Power Authority customers.

“From the rising cost of living, to providing support on the homefront and in our checkbooks, Leon Guerrero shared her proposals to provide direct, immediate relief while urging her legislative counterparts to look at long-term solutions over short-term popularity and past the next election,” stated a release from the Democratic Party of Guam last year.

This year’s address “will highlight milestones of progress since her last State of the Island and speak to the challenges we face as a community. She will call on us to come together and do the work for a better Guam,” said Paco-San Agustin.

The Legislature will be called into session Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Guam Congress Building for the State of the Island address. The address will begin at 6:30 p.m.