State of the Island; Outside of pandemic impact, Guam still lacks skilled workers

Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to present her report on the state of the island on Monday. This story is part of a series that looks at the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's actions on various issues facing the island community two years into the term.

Two months into Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration, unemployment on Guam was 4.3% in March 2019.

Fast forward to September 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam’s unemployment reached a record-high 17.9%.

It’s the highest unemployment ever recorded since Guam’s Bureau of Labor Statistics started collecting data in the mid-1970s.

The number of persons unemployed was 12,650, compared to 3,120 in March 2019, bureau data shows.

For many, the latest unemployment numbers may be too low, considering that more than 30,000 private sector workers were able to receive more than half a billion dollars in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and similar aid from the Guam Department of Labor since June 2020.

Most of these PUA claimants are still technically employed, but were working reduced hours or were on standby as their place of business could not reopen, especially in the tourism.

As of June 2020, nearly 6,000 jobs were lost in tourism and related businesses.

But as the governor lifted more social and business restrictions and placed Guam in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, workers have started to ease back into their jobs.

Construction

But even with more than 30,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals because of the public health state of emergency, Guam still lacks enough workers who can help build roads, houses, hotels or military facilities.

Construction is a stable industry on Guam, pandemic or not.

There is some $700 million worth of military-related construction spending this year alone.

Apprenticeship programs exist but they mostly are not for what Guam Contractors Association President James Martinez described as “sunshine jobs,” or those jobs that require working under the sun, such as masons, carpenters and structural steel workers. Many local residents prefer to work indoors.

So Guam continues to rely on foreign labor under the federal H-2B visa program.

Military and civilian projects

Fortunately for Guam, the most recent national military spending package continues to allow Guam to hire H-2B workers for hefty military-related construction projects but it also includes the authorization to hire foreign skilled workers for civilian projects, something local officials have been working on for the last few years.

Employers who recruit H-2B visa workers are required to pay into the Manpower Development Fund, which in turn pays for the training of residents on mostly other skills, including the $400,000 paramedic training for 30-plus Guam Fire Department employees who could save lives.

Medical providers and clinics expanded their participation in job training and work experience programs at GDOL, the governor said.

Many displaced transportation employees from the tourism industry took part in a truck-driving boot camp while there were also ship repair transportation boot camps to help workers learn required skills.

Overall, Guam’s labor and workforce could have been in a much worse situation were it not for the $500 million-plus in federal unemployment assistance that the local government did not have to generate.

These federal monies shielded 30,000-plus workers from hunger, homelessness and further financial ruin.

GovGuam workers, meanwhile, didn’t miss a paycheck during the pandemic nor did they get any temporary pay cuts.

When the Leon Guerrero administration took over in 2019, Guam’s minimum wage was $8.25 an hour.

It went up by 50 cents to $8.75 on March 1, 2020, and was estimated to cover some 3,460 employees.

The second 50-cent increase to $9.25 an hour has been delayed by six months to Sept. 1, around the time when tourism officials expected there to be visitors enjoying Guam once again though reopening could be as early as May.

But while Guam is working on convincing tourists that the island is now a safe place to visit, it also has to convince the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it's no longer a "very high" risk travel destination.