State surgeon: Pfizer booster shots begin for health care workers

Doctors, nurses and other eligible employees at the Guam Regional Medical City were able to get their booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning yesterday.

State surgeon of the Guam Army National Guard Dr. Michael Cruz shared the information during Wednesday's meeting of the Guam Recovery Task Force. Cruz also serves as the governor's chief medical adviser.

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority will begin their booster shot program for hospital staff today, GMHA spokesperson Mai Habib said.

Habib said GMHA will also be assisting in providing the booster shot to eligible Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department staff.

"We're currently not scheduling and will be operating on a walk-in basis, as we plan to run the clinic Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. We know that we have 700 eligible staff at GMHA altogether," she said.

Cruz, at the task force meeting, said while booster shots are being rolled out, health professionals continue to encourage residents to get their initial vaccination if they haven't gotten it yet.

"In addition, today, we started the overall booster, third dose program for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, the health care institutions, specifically GMH, GRMC have already started giving the boosters out to their workers as well," Cruz told the task force. GMH later said their program would begin Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer booster for essential workers such as doctors and nurses, those at least 65 years old and other vulnerable people.

Starting with high-exposure

Cruz said the rollout of the booster shot will be in phases starting with health care professionals and those with high exposure to COVID-19 because of their occupation and those at least 65 years old.

This is similar to the prioritization of the initial vaccination in 2020, to avoid a "mad rush," Cruz said, adding however that the booster program "should move very quickly" compared to the initial shots.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services as of Tuesday night was finalizing the plan to roll out the booster shots, and there's no update as of Wednesday morning on the plan.

The CDC has said "more data on the effectiveness and safety" of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are "expected soon."

People who are eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot, according to the CDC, are those who got their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago and are:

65 years old and older;

living in a long-term care setting;

18–64 years old with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney or lung disease, cancer and heart conditions, among other things; or

18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission, including essential and health care workers such as doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, congregate care staff, teachers and day care workers.

At the Recovery Task Force meeting, Chairman Sam Shinohara of United Airlines asked Cruz whether any of the Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program tourists from Taiwan could have spread COVID-19 into the community.

Cruz said he's not aware of any such situation.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez said Guam remains a safe destination because of its COVID-19 containment, robust monitoring and high vaccination rate.

More than 87% of Guam's vaccine-eligible residents or those at least 12 years old have been fully vaccinated. The government has reported 195 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020.