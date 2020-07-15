Statements to FBI allege conspiracy with public officials

A federal drug defendant was denied his request to suppress the statements he gave to the FBI the day he was taken into custody in November 2019.

In that statement, defendant Mark Mayo mentions his alleged dealings with convicted ex-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Terlaje, co-defendant Lovelia Mendoza, and others.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday.

Defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona contends his client was impaired, as Mayo has been using meth for a significant period of time.

“No evidence has been presented that government agents provided Mr. Mayo with a proper Miranda warning prior to questioning him on Nov. 19, 2019, until approximately 5 minutes and 50 seconds into the interview. The agents' failure to apprise Mr. Mayo of his Miranda rights violated his constitutional rights and is grounds for suppression of any and all statements that Mr. Mayo made prior to his purported knowing and voluntary waiver of his Miranda rights,” Mantanona stated.

However, FBI Agent Rafael Fernandez testified Monday that Mayo was read his Miranda rights prior to being questioned. He said Mayo appeared nervous, but calm and did not seem to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro played the audio recording captured during Mayo’s interrogation.

Mayo was heard in the audio allegedly stating he has been a longtime meth user, adding he started selling drugs to support his drug habit.

He also told investigators that Blas, who has pleaded guilty to extortion in a separate federal case, had told him at one point to go to the Adult Probation Services office at the local court to pay someone to have his warrants removed or lifted.

“I called the mayor and the mayor told me to be clean when I go in,” Mayo said in the recording.

It was also said in court that Blas’ ex-girlfriend, Lovelia Mendoza, who faces similar charges as Mayo, was also involved in the alleged conspiracy to pay to have her bench warrants vacated in local court as well.

Mayo was also heard in the recording naming Joey Terlaje. Terlaje, a former Superior Court of Guam marshal, had resigned from his position as DOC deputy director last year after being identified as one of several people under federal investigation in Blas’ scheme. No charges have been filed against Terlaje.

Mayo had told investigators that Terlaje allegedly hit a woman at a barbecue.

“The statements made by Mr. Mayo has details that maybe only a few should know,” said Tydingco-Gatewood as she denied Mayo’s request.

Mayo is scheduled to go to trial in August.

He, along with co-defendants Joseph R. Roman II and Mendoza, have since pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, and a notice of forfeiture.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018.

Mayo argues he was unaware of the contents of the package that he was asked to pick up.