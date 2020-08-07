Call for help Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Anonymous information may also be called in to the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or sent online via guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.

On Thursday morning the owners of Ban Thai Restaurant in Tumon met with an unpleasant surprise.

“This morning when we came in we noticed our statues were missing. When we walked around we noticed one was standing up and the other one was lying down and we noticed both were missing their heads,” said the restaurant’s general manager, Bobby Abat.

Each statue costs several hundred dollars and were shipped from Thailand in March to celebrate the restaurant's 20th anniversary, he said.

“It was really heartbreaking because we have only had them out here for about five months and then this happens. These are the welcome statues. ... They are there to welcome you to the restaurant,” said Abat.

While the statues held no religious significance, he said, the desecration is very insulting in Thai culture.

“The decapitation of the head is very offensive. We are not sure if that is a threat, but we find that very offensive to us," he said.

The crime took place between 10:45 p.m. Wednesday evening and 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Abat, and a piece of one of the statues was stolen.

“They took the head,” he said.

Abat said police were called to the scene and security footage was reviewed.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to ask if they know anything about it to let us know or let (the Guam Police Department) know as well,” he said.