Statutory deadline to prosecute Terlaje corruption case lapses

The statute of limitations for a former prison deputy director's charges has passed as he waits to see whether the charges will be dismissed with or without prejudice.

Last month, Joey Terlaje, a former deputy director of the Department of Corrections, had charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor dismissed due to the prosecution not being able to contact his accuser.

The charges alleged Terlaje helped former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas assault Blas' ex-girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo, at a 2017 barbecue and detain her for three days.

According to court documents, the statute of limitations for Terlaje's charges ends three years after he last held a government position, which was Sept. 25, 2019.

With the decision still to be made by Judge Alberto Tolentino whether the charges will be dismissed with or without prejudice, Terlaje's attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr., told The Guam Daily Post the decision won't matter because his client was not re-indicted before Sept. 25.

"Now that statute of limitations passed, it doesn't matter. He cannot be prosecuted for this. It will be expunged," Arriola said.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho on Thursday told The Guam Daily Post he could not make a comment on the case.

According to Post files, after the case was dismissed, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam stated in a release the prosecution will "vigorously oppose" the dismissal and "intends on prosecuting Terlaje on all charges."

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas also revealed contact was made with Teregeyo an hour after the dismissal and asked Tolentino in a motion to reconsider going forward with trial. A decision has yet to be made on Rapadas' motion.

Terlaje's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.