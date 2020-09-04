As the island sees 74 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is leaning toward extending the stay-at-home order that's supposed to expire at noon today.

“I can confirm that the governor is inclined to extend both her stay-at-home order and Guam’s (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1) status based on information she will provide (today) at 11 a.m. via a Zoom press conference,” governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Thursday.

This would be the second time the stay-at-home order has been extended.

Leon Guerrero had eased up on some of the restrictions such as allowing people to exercise at parks and beaches when she extended the order last week, but there's no word yet whether she will lift any of the current restrictions.

“We continue to monitor our daily COVID case count as well as our hospitalization rate,” she has said.

On Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported that the 74 new cases are out of 718 tests conducted. Of the 74 cases, 16 were identified through contact tracing and three cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

Guam's number of COVID-19 cases now totals 1,560. Of the total cases, 1,334 are civilians and 226 are military service members.

To date, there have been 13 deaths. A total of 716 people have completed isolation, and 831 people are in isolation.

Forty-five are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and nine of them are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, according to the Joint Information Center.

Over the last few months, a number of government employees at various agencies and offices, including the Guam Department of Education, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Port Authority of Guam, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Guam Police Department, Department of Corrections, Guam Fire Department and Adelup, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Guam has been in PCOR1 since Aug. 16.

The island’s public health emergency declaration, which began in March, is set to expire on Sept. 30.

SUBHEAD:

Airport agency confirms its third case

On Thursday evening, the airport agency confirmed its third case of COVID-19.

“We have been informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 by a terminal back-office employee at the airport," stated GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata. “The airport is undertaking sanitization of work and office areas and temporary closure of GIAA spaces to ensure the safety and protection of all at the airport."

Quinata added the airport agency continues to implement measures to help safeguard the community by limiting entry into the terminal exclusively to GIAA- authorized employees, passengers and those providing GIAA-approved essential services.

"I also want to assure the public, our stakeholders and the traveling community that airport operations remain unaffected,” Quinata added.