The community will have to stay home for an additional week after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signs a new executive order today.

The order will also extend the public health emergency through Sept. 30, according to governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Among the restrictions that will ease up in the new order include banks being allowed to reopen tomorrow, and public parks and beaches will reopen for individual exercise.

All public gatherings or congregations are prohibited.

The governor is expected to announce more later today.

Her decision for the extension follows the island’s eight and ninth COVID-related deaths, and the total count of positive cases reaching 1,120 on Wednesday.

On Aug. 21, Leon Guerrero signed executive order 2020-28, relative to ordering Guam residents to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home. The order was expected to be lifted at the end of this week, along with the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 status.

However, the governor admitted on Wednesday that the island has not yet met the criteria to move out of PCOR1.