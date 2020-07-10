Stay lifted in Torre trial

Mark Torre Jr. is heading back to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

He appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the high court denied his request to dismiss his case.

Barcinas granted Torre's request to lift the stay and move forward with trial.

The court will now work out the logistics with defense attorney Jay Arriola and prosecuting attorney Basil O'Mallan over the next week to determine how they can complete jury selection that started back in January.

"You are well aware of the conditions we are operating under," said Barcinas. "I can tell you the court is working on identification of the facilities for the types of hearings in terms of jury selection and the size of the panel that needs to be selected."

A couple of options discussed during Thursday's hearing include using either courtrooms in the Supreme Court of Guam or the District Court of Guam, if available.

"We are challenged with capacity," he said.

Arriola asked that trial resume on or after Aug. 1.

"The defense is ready to proceed," said Arriola. "We should be at the top of the list."

No date has been set yet for the potential jurors to return to court.

Torre, a former officer with the Guam Police Department, was charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.