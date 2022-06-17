'Stay the course': Governor not bringing back mandates at this time amid rising COVID-19 cases

With hospitalizations remaining low despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said she's not bringing back mandates at this time but would do so "should the situation change."

But the governor did not specify a threshold – such as the number of cases and hospitalizations – that would trigger a reinstatement of some mandates, including the wearing of masks in public indoor settings.

"At this time, COVID hospitalizations remain manageable and because of this, our island will stay the course," the governor said in a pre-recorded video message released Friday afternoon. "My medical advisors and I are keeping a close watch, and should the situation change, I am prepared to take the necessary steps to protect our progress, to protect our fragile health care system, and most importantly, to save lives."

The indoor mask mandate was the last major restriction she lifted in early May, more than two years after it was put in place.

The increased number of cases "was to be expected" when Guam eased pandemic restrictions, the governor said.

"And while we’ve all breathed a sigh of relief — most of us without having to use our face masks — I cannot stress enough: the pandemic is not over yet," she said. "Our latest data is showing an increase in new cases, and this was to be expected when we eased restrictions."

Guam's seven-day rolling average is now more than 80 cases a day, up from below 30 a day just about a month ago.

In some recent days, new cases reached more than 150 a day.

Hospitalizations, however, remain in the single digit. It was eight as of Thursday.

The governor continues to urge residents to stay home if they are sick, get treatment, wear masks in large crowds if they are an elderly or with underlying conditions, and to get vaccinated and boosted.

"You know what to do, Guam. Stop the spread of the virus with the mitigation measures that helped us get to where we are today," she added.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday said Guam's community risk level remains "medium," after several weeks of "low" risk.

Guam at this point has not received laboratory confirmation about any new variant or subvariant that could have been driving the latest uptick in cases.

