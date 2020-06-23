The StayWell Guam Diabetes Foundation has launched its Got Diabetes Grant Program.

The confidential program provides support to eligible individuals – up to $250 while funds are available – who are struggling to purchase medicines, supplies and services related to the management of diabetes. Individuals with insurance may still qualify for this program if they attest that they have special circumstances of financial and medical hardship and their income meets the program criteria.

Staywell President Chen Yu Mack is a firm believer in giving and has been seeking ways to make a meaningful contribution to the community, according to the press release from Staywell.

Since the official launch of the foundation in May 2015, it held its inaugural gala in 2018, provided learning resources to the Guam Department of Education, and donated $30,000 to Tano Ta Lions Club for the purchase of a Mobile Health Clinic.

About 12% of Guam's adult population has diabetes, and 62% of the total population is obese or overweight and 23% of children on Guam are classified as obese, the foundation stated.

If you have diabetes, visit staywellguamdiabetesfoundation.com or call (671) 922-0117 to obtain and complete the confidential application.