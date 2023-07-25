'Stellaluna and Other Tales' to leap from page to stage

Stellaluna the fruit bat, alongside Verdi the viper and Pinduli the hyena, have illuminated many young readers' lives through stories written and illustrated by children's author Janell Cannon. Their adventures will soon come to life with a production of “Stellaluna and Other Tales” by Breaking Wave Theatre Co.'s Summer Theatre Camp.

The musical production, with lyrics by Allyn Cardarelli and music by Steve Goers, will be held at 7 p.m. July 27 and 28 at the University of Guam Fine Arts Theatre. It will feature Cannon's iconic characters visiting the watering hole and learning to overcome the bullies of the wild, who don't seem all too different from the bullies many kids encounter in their day-to-day lives.

The theater camp will teach the audience wisdom, peace and friendship while building self-confidence, which is what the cast and crew learned during their time at the Summer Theatre Camp, according to a news release from the theater company.

Assistant Camp Director Jayna Shoda Meyer said she's noticed how the campers have grown and learned throughout their experience.

“I grew up doing theater and I think it’s instrumental in building me into the person that I am today, and being able to express myself and making friends and finding a sense of belonging at a young age,” said Meyer.

“I think it’s instrumental at a young age to have exposure to an art form that cultivates community building and expression and confidence,” Meyer said.

Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.

General admission will be $10 and family admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased only with cash at the door.