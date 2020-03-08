Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series about stigmas surrounding people with a history of substance abuse, and the resources that are available – and unavailable – to help them find a job.

The apartment was small but comfortable, well furnished and, being on the seventh floor, had a decent enough view of the sunset. Following the move in early February, Adriane Jennings found herself living alone for the first time in nearly a year.

Home before then was a group facility with fellow women undergoing drug rehabilitation. And home before that was street pavement, a parking lot and, at one point, a jail cell.

"I signed the contract and had the key on (Jan. 24) and it was all a shock to me. I was given the opportunity that just because you had the key, you don't have to leave. So I took (Oasis) up on that offer. Because first I had to let it sit in – that I got my own place, I'm going to be on my own," Jennings said.

In her new apartment, Jennings sat at the foot of her bed dressed in her Oasis Empowerment Center uniform. The place that facilitated her recovery from substance abuse was now offering her a chance at employment and further independence.

Jennings nearly always smiled as she spoke to The Guam Daily Post. The former bank manager said she felt blessed, and there is good reason for it.

Job searching can be particularly difficult for anyone branded with a history of crime or drug abuse. House hunting presents its own challenges, in large part due to current market prices, and exacerbated by the strain of unemployment.

"Very rare. And I say very rare because maybe out of 10 clients that I've worked with, I would say like two of them will get a job," said Lighthouse Recovery Center clinical supervisor Leinani Naholowa'a.

Oasis operates a female inpatient drug treatment program on island. As a counterpart, Lighthouse runs Guam's only inpatient program for men.

They are part of Guam's continuum of care system, serving individuals following their release from jail, in addition to serving the general population.

Drug possession was the top criminal offense charged in 2018 and is also the top felony offense charged from 2016 onward, according to the 2018 Judiciary of Guam Citizen Centric Report.

The recidivism rate on island is more than 60%, with half of offenders committing a drug crime.

When employers do open doors to Lighthouse clients, they normally fall in the construction industry, according to Naholowa'a.

"And that's not stable for the most part," she said. "It's based on whether or not they have contracts. And if the construction company has contracts on (military) base and the individuals are still under probation, then there's restrictions for them to get on."

This means opportunities for sustainable employment come far and few between. And employer apathy or ignorance on essential aspects of recovery can be as much of a roadblock as general stigma.

"Sometimes our employers, and I hear this often enough, 'My employer is not going to allow me a flexible schedule so that I can still do my recovery.' And what's not understood is without that recovery, that person will not be able to stay sober especially right after a really intensive treatment program," Naholowa'a said. "You don't just walk into treatment and everything is resolved."

Fair Chances Act

It's been more than two years since the implementation of the Fair Chances Hiring Process Act – local legislation intended to help individuals with criminal pasts by barring employers from inquiring about criminal history or pending cases until a conditional offer of employment is made.

Today, compliance is making progress, but the Guam Department of Labor still needs to reach and educate more businesses, according to Jeffrey Sablan, the fair employment practice officer at the department.

The law came into effect on Feb. 8, 2018, and covers most businesses, but not those with less than 15 employees. The day before implementation, GDOL held a briefing with the Society for Human Resource Management, and hosted another four labor clinics and outreach events that same year.

The following year saw another 13 labor clinics, and more are taking place this year.

As of today, there has been only one official complaint, and that was resolved, according to Sablan. Otherwise, enforcement generally consists of field inspections and ad monitoring.

Since 2017, the Fair Employment Practice Office at GDOL has flagged 81 employment ads seeking police clearances or similar requirements, and have reached out to those employers to educate them and ensure that they update their ads, according to the department.

FEPO also conducted 19 field inspections in 2019, although the number of investigators is limited.

Staffing challenges were well known ahead of the Fair Chances Hiring Process Act's passage. Sen. Mary Torres, the law's sponsor, wrote that funding the act had to be addressed if it were to be passed ahead of the fiscal 2018 budget bill.

GDOL did not get additional funding, but it was able to hire more personnel, including one more labor law specialist at FEPO to help with inspections and investigations.

The Society for Human Resource Management absolutely believes in second chances, but it depends on the industry, said Charlotte Huntsman, the president of the SHRM Guam chapter. While broad, the fair chances act does exempt certain positions – if consideration of criminal history is required, and if the position means working with children or being in close proximity.

One exemption is hospital work, according to Huntsman, who also serves as the vice president of human resources and organizational development at Guam Regional Medical City.

"Especially those in direct patient care. We won't allow that. Or anybody who's had a drug abuse problem or caught for drugs or convicted of that on record, we as a hospital industry will not hire that person," she said.

But as president of the SHRM Guam chapter, Huntsman said she's heard from some members who have hired convicts – and they're happy with them.

"The labor market is very small," Huntsman said. "We could be missing those that maybe had made the wrong decisions at a young age. And so we want to be able to give that opportunity and that second chance for that individual to prove themselves."

But it will take some time to see if the law proves effective. It's a matter of trust, Huntsman said. She recalled that the hotel industry was adamantly against the act when it was first proposed, and there was significant push-back because employers didn't want to hire people with convictions.

"Before the Fair Chances Hiring Process Act, if you had a conviction record, you wouldn't be able to apply for any job, right? Because it's a matter of trust," Huntsman said. "Drug abuse, for instance ... if they're still recuperating from drug abuse, then can we trust this person not to steal from us? That was the perception that a lot of employers had."

Huntsman said she sees the impacts of substance abuse from her own perspective in the hospital industry. She also believes GDOL needs more staff if they're going to take on more initiatives that could help convince employers to hire people with criminal histories.

"There's tons of drug abuse here on Guam, and we see it all the time. So we can't turn a blind eye to it. ... We need to be sure that when we're hiring somebody, we'll be able to trust them," she added. "It's a tough one, I have to say."