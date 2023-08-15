'Still looking for places to cut': GDOE budget coming up short

With a budget coming in tens of millions of dollars under what it needs to operate in fiscal year 2024, the Guam Department of Education is looking at where to cut to keep the school system afloat.

School officials were called into the Legislature on Monday, as senators worked out the budget for GDOE in the upcoming fiscal year.

GDOE asked for $295 million, but is only to receive $246.9 million in the proposed budget bill. About $12.5 million will go directly to pay for school lunches, according to Franklin Cooper-Nurse, deputy superintendent for finance. After taking money off the top for payroll, which costs $9 million a pay period, the school system is left needing $16.3 million for power, $5.7 million for water and more to cover critical contract costs.

"The first deficiency we'll have is being able to be adequately staffed for school. We've already gone to a limited hiring freeze, and that will have to continue," said Superintendent Kenneth Swanson, when asked by Sen. Joanne Brown about the expected impact of that shortfall.

'Places to cut'

Covering bills that come in, including power, will take up most of the rest of the $220 million worth of GDOE's budget that comes from local funding, Swanson said. Then they'll have to start dipping into grant funding to see what can be moved around.

"We're still looking for places to cut," he said. "I don't want to cut maintenance; I see where that gets you. I'm considering how we restructure the district. However, that's going to take more than one budget year to reduce our overhead, in terms of facilities and personnel. ... I don't have a good answer yet for how we're going to pay that bill."

Cooper-Nurse added that, if the budget act goes forward as is, payroll – his budget's fixed cost – may have to come under the microscope.

"Do I have to implement a different work schedule? ... Do you cut payroll? Do you limit working hours? Do (we) look (at) shrinking the workforce? These are all options that are going to have to be carefully analyzed," he told Brown.

Cutting contractual work, including maintenance, was another option, which could impact GDOE's ability to comply with education requirements.

The school system just last week was sued for failure to comply with the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act. In the wake of Typhoon Mawar, the school system has been scrambling to get each storm-damaged campus on the island prepared for the start of class on Aug. 23.

Increasing costs

This year's budget for GDOE is more than what it's been getting from the local government through the previous years of the COVID-19 pandemic - GDOE got $231.1 million in the current fiscal year and $204.9 million in fiscal 2022 - but payroll costs have gone way up after educator and general pay raises and, unlike previous years, Cooper-Nurse said there's no longer a big cushion of federal money to absorb the hit of being shorted.

GDOE's fiscal 2023 budget is $50 million short of what it needed, but they took to paying for critical contracts and utilities using federal American Rescue Plan money. Cooper-Nurse told lawmakers that school leadership wants to ensure the $110 million of the ARP that's earmarked for long-deferred school repair and maintenance goes toward that use.

"I would be very (cautious) to rely heavily on the federal funds to sustain operations and to address facility needs," Cooper-Nurse told education chairman Sen. Chris Barnett, when asked whether GDOE could continue to sustain itself using federal money.

"Looking at the federal funds as a source of relief, absent the adequate local (support), it's really something that I would steer away (from) and suggest not to do," Cooper-Nurse said.

ARP money is set to expire next September, he told Barnett, and GDOE's costs continue to swell, with everyone from nurses to teachers getting pay increases and utilities costs going upward.

According to Cooper-Nurse, the department needs between $26 million to $30 million to keep up with utilities costs and other critical contractual work.

$20M for maintenance

Education co-chair Sen. Chris Duenas suggested using reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Typhoon Mawar recovery to cover the hole. Duenas championed legislation that gave GDOE $20 million to deal with maintenance repairs early this year, but it was transferred out by Adelup for typhoon recovery after Mawar devastated the island in late May.

GDOE submitted a number of typhoon-recovery requests to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, which the $20 million would help to cover the costs of, but was still waiting on a majority of them as of Monday, the Post reported.

Up to 90% of that money will be reimbursable, Duenas noted.

"Frank, just for the record: Relative to the $20 million, you guys want it back?" Barnett asked Cooper-Nurse.

"That's an accurate assessment, yes," Cooper-Nurse responded.

Duenas has already filed a proposed amendment to the budget bill that would return the money to GDOE.

Lawmakers were set to move on to amendments Monday afternoon.