Editor's note: This is the second in a series about homelessness in this pandemic.

Notwithstanding the now-defunct Paseo Stadium proposal, there appears to be little interest in establishing services for homeless in Hagåtña. The Hagåtña Master Plan, the longstanding vision to revitalize the island's capital, acknowledges that the homeless issue needs to be addressed but doesn't propose specific assistance for homeless.

In March 2019, the governor wrote to the U.S. Department of the Interior seeking removal of a homeless component from a $2.5 million capital improvement project. The proposal would have seen the creation of a nighttime shelter for homeless in Hagåtña. In the same letter, the governor asked the Interior Department for approval of a $1.5 million grant to fund a homeless shelter in northern Guam.

While it is evident Guam will need to work toward attracting tourists in a post-COVID-19 world, discussions around creating a homeless shelter amid the pandemic have also been ongoing since March. The government is still searching for a place to host the Safe Haven project, but some new information may be announced this weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, Anthony Lizama and Marina Roberto were still at Paseo, as were other homeless. Kisha Garrido, who works for GVB under tourism industry relations, arrived at the park issuing point-in-time count surveys. She said GVB was also at the site last week but didn't have the surveys to hand out. The surveys gather information that can be used to improve services for the homeless population and connect them with support networks.

If Lizama and Roberto did have to leave, they may be able to stay at facilities owned by family, Lizama said. He told The Guam Daily Post on Friday morning that he and other fellow homeless were disappointed to see the Paseo Stadium shelter get canceled.

"We were all looking forward to going in there because we were told that we could get a tent and go wherever we need to go," he said. "A lot of us were disappointed."

He said he is still waiting for a shelter to open.

"I hope (the governor) does," he added.