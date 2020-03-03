Stinging men-of-war linger in Guam's waters

If you’re swimming this week, be on the lookout for Portuguese men-of-war. The jellyfish-like sea organisms sting even when they’ve washed ashore and look dead.

Department of Agriculture Fisheries Biologist Brent Tibbets said man-of-war season is generally from November to February, but when winds from the north and northeast come through, so do the drifters.

“The weather we’ve been having with strong winds from the north and northeast along with the clouds and high surf has kept them here,” said Tibbets.

As the wind tapers off, they generally leave Guam’s waters.

Tibbatts said the men-of-war often appear as blue bubbles washed ashore on the beach. As long as the blue bubbles are still present, their tentacles are still capable of stinging so residents are advised not to pick up or touch them.

The sting isn't life-threatening and lasts for a brief period of time, he said. If stung, the best thing to do is to get something rigid like a stick or driver's license to remove any tentacle that might get stuck on the skin.

The affected area should be washed down with saltwater then vinegar to neutralize the effect of the sting, followed by a pain reliever, he said.