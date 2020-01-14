Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talofofo, is familiar with sightings of Portuguese men-of-war. The jellyfish-like – but not really jellyfish – sea organisms sting even when they've washed up on the beach and look dead.

"This is the first sighting of the year," according to Pleadwell, referring to the shores by his restaurant in Ipan.

Overall, on Guam, there have been a few sightings this season of the Indo-Pacific Portuguese men-of-war since December, said Brent Tibbatts, a fisheries biologist at the Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources. Some of the sightings were in northern beaches such as Tarague at Andersen Air Force Base and at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge at Ritidian.

Generally, he said the season for these men-of-war are between November and February.

The men-of-war are drifters, Tibbatts said, "They come here when the winds and currents bring them here and can turn up almost anywhere on Guam during this time."

Tibbatts said the men-of-war often appear as blue bubbles washed ashore on the beach. "They can still sting you even after they're dead," he added. "So don't pick them up or touch them with your bare hands or feet."

According to Tibbatts, after the men-of-war have washed ashore, they generally decompose after a few days, but as long as the blue bubble is still present, their tentacles are still capable of stinging.

Generally, the sting isn't life-threatening and lasts for a brief period of time, he said. If stung, the best thing to do is to get something rigid like a stick or driver's license to remove any tentacle that might get stuck on the skin.

The affected area should be washed down with saltwater then vinegar to neutralize the effect of the sting, followed by a pain reliever, he said.

Seek medical care for severe sting

If the pain and redness are severe or are experiencing swelling or difficulty breathing, they should seek immediate medical care, he said.

The men-of-war appear as a bubble and float on the water and get carried with the wind, Pleadwell said. Often, their tentacles stretch long enough to cover the shoreline and people can be caught off-guard because they're blue like the ocean, he added.

According to Jeff Pleadwell, the name comes from their close similarity to old Portuguese Battleships.

A man-of-war is made up of a colony of organisms working together, according to the National Geographic.

"If they sting you, it's very painful, some people are allergic to them and have to go to the emergency room," Pleadwell said. "If a little kid gets bit, he will cry all day."

Pleadwell said the effect of the sting could last a couple of days. People are known to scratch holes in their skin when they get stung, he added.

Pleadwell said he urges parents to closely look at their children's surroundings as they play near the shoreline.