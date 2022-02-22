Increased stipends for summer school teachers are in the works as officials hope to attract more educators to help the estimated 5,500 to 6,000 students who need the class time over the summer.

Guam Department of Education officials are hoping to hire between 350 to 400 teachers for this year's summer school program. That's more teachers compared to last year's 300, officials said, but it will help meet the need if GDOE gets the green light to make summer school mandatory.

Mandatory summer school might be needed for students who cannot demonstrate mastery over their grade-level skills and need help to ensure they're prepared for the next step.

GDOE submitted a request to use federal funds and anticipates a favorable response.

“The stipend increase request is currently being reviewed by the Federal Programs Office. The likelihood of it being approved is high, so we are looking forward (to) having the budget for it,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of GDOE curriculum and instruction.

If approved, this would be the second summer school stipend increase. Previously, the stipend was $2,500. Last summer, 2021, it was increased to $3,000, officials said.

“So our request is to increase kindergarten through eighth grade to $3,500, or have it based on the current teacher salary ... those are the two areas (of) requests that we have,” Sanchez said.

“For high school, the previous stipend last year was $4,250 for two full credits; our request is to increase it by $750 to (make it) $5,000.”

He said if they don’t get the approval for the increased stipends, GDOE will continue with the Summer School Program but will keep working on the request for the following summers.

“But hopefully we're looking to have it approved within the next week or so,” he said.

Summer school stipends are funded through a combination of Consolidated Grant funds, which normally funds the program, with some assistance from the American Rescue Plan moneys.

Sanchez said plans for the Summer School program will be finalized before the end of this month.

Mandatory summer school

The Guam Department of Education has more than 26,000 students, and 20% of them need the additional instructional time and help that summer school offers.

Sanchez added that’s about the same number of students who attended summer school last year.

However, that number could increase as GDOE continues to weigh the possibility of mandatory summer school participation for some students.

“We are strongly considering you know making it required for students who are proficiency level one and below for kindergarten to eighth-grade students, as well as providing it for credit recovery for students in high school as well,” Sanchez said.