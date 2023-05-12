The Guam Department of Education has an excess of donated shoes that are just sitting in an air-conditioned room.

The issue was raised at the monthly Guam Education Board meeting by Vice Chair Maria Gutierrez, who came across the shoe bank during a walk around Finegayan Elementary School.

“There’s shoes left and right,” said Gutierrez. “There’s a shoe bank for GDOE and I asked how long. Two years. I have the picture.”

Gutierrez said she was appalled by how the shoes are just gathering dust when students are coming to school without adequate footwear.

“You see some of the kids, the students, that their shoes are broken and principals are saying they’re buying their kids shoes,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was checking the air-conditioning units at the school and documenting the quality of playground equipment.

“I found three employees there,” said Gutierrez. “And they said, ‘Oh, this is the GDOE shoe bank.'”

The vice chair asked the employees why the shoes were not being sent out to all the schools. They said principals don’t want the shoes because they don’t have the room.

Gutierrez said she reached out to principals and only three had known of the shoe bank through their school social workers, while the others were amazed and wanted to know where the shoe bank was located.

“With all the shoes ... and all the kids that are in need of shoes, send it out to the principals,” said Gutierrez.

“Malesso', Inalåhan, they’re going to go all the way to Finegayan to pick up one or two shoes? Give it to the schools. Let the schools decide," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said the shoes were donated after being collected by the nonprofit organization BeHeartfelt.