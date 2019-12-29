Two people were placed under arrest after police spotted a rental car that was reported stolen from a tourist in August, leading authorities to find drugs in the vehicle.

Eva Rae Mafnas, 27, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Rafael Joshua Quinata, 25, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, a tourist reported to police that her rental car was stolen from Ritidian Beach on Aug. 21.

Officers located the vehicle in Yona on Dec. 22 and noticed two people sleeping inside.

During a search of the car, police found three clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, an improvised glass pipe, straws containing a crystal-like substance, a small scale, syringe and hydrochloride pills, documents state.

Quinata told police that he and Mafnas smoked marijuana and meth the night before, court documents state. Mafnas told police she got the vehicle from a person named Tazz, who met her at the Micronesia Mall one day earlier.

Authorities asked how much she paid for the car. Mafnas then told officers she wanted a lawyer and that "whatever you find in the vehicle isn't mine."