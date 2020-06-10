Stolen gun defendant opts to return to jail

A man convicted of possession of stolen mail will serve out the rest of his sentence in jail despite his lawyer's attempt to have him finish the sentence in home detention.

Roberto Quinata Aguon II was sentenced to 10 months of jail time during his hearing at the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Aguon has been incarcerated since September 2019. His defense attorney Joseph Razzano asked the court to consider allowing his client to spend the remainder of his sentence, about three weeks, on home detention.

But when Aguon addressed the court, he said he did not want to burden his 30-year-old stepdaughter who had offered to have him live with her during home detention.

“I’ll do the time ... I’ll stay in jail. Just send me back,” Aguon said.

Aguon was charged after being found in possession of a black handgun that his stepson Davin Villagomez admitted to stealing from a United Airlines cargo facility in 2016.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero, who recommended a sentence of 10 months, had objected to Aguon being placed on house arrest citing the fact that his stepson Gavin Villagomez also resides in the home.

District Court Judge Frances commended Aguon for asking the court to send him back to jail and agreed with Leon Guerrero over his objection in regard to Villagomez.

Aguon has previously been placed on supervised release but was remanded back into custody after failing to submit to required drug testing and later submitting a diluted sample.

Under federal guidelines he was facing up to five years of jail time for possession of stolen mail.

In addition to 10-month of prison, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced him to two-years of supervised release which she said could be reduced to one-year if Aguon stays drug free, gets a job and get his life “in order.”

Tydingco-Gatewood told Aguon she did not view him as a “career criminal” and drug treatment would be made available to him if he wanted the help.

“I see hope with you,” she told the defendant.