Stolen GWA truck recovered

A stolen Guam Waterworks Authority vehicle was found with a stolen bag in it at a man’s home in Dededo that may have been broken into.

Clint Rosales Abad, 30, has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, along with theft by receiving, criminal trespass and vehicle without identification as misdemeanors, court documents state.

Around 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 7, Guam Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint near the GWA water pump area off Route 28.

The employee told police he left the 2019 GMC Canyon with license plate No. 6905 owned by the government of Guam near the water pump area, according to court documents. As he was working, he saw a man drive off with the GMC Canyon.

Around 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers responded to a theft complaint at 3M Laundromat in Tamuning, documents state. Officers met with a woman who was doing laundry when she was informed there was a suspicious man looking at her bag that was on a table inside the establishment.

The woman allegedly saw the individual grab her bag and jump into a white truck. The bag contained her cellphone, valued at $300, a Swiss army knife, one pink coin wallet, and one black coin wallet, each containing approximately $10 in coins, documents state.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint at an Astumbo residence.

Officers met with a man who said there was a GMC Canyon parked in his garage, documents state. He said he saw a man exit the residence through the front door and told police the man was not authorized to be in his residence.

The license plate on the vehicle was OR3961. Officers discovered that the license plate was registered to a 2016 Chevy Silverado, documents stated. Officers confirmed that the GMC Canyon was the Guam Waterworks Authority vehicle that had been stolen two days prior.

Officers made a check of the center console and found the cellphone and pink and black wallets belonging to the woman at the Tamuning laundry service, documents state.