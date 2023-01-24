Stone resigns as chief of fire department

Daniel Stone has resigned from his position as Guam's fire chief. Stone was appointed by the governor in 2019 and has since served as head of the Guam Fire Department.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, said that the Office of the Governor received Stone's resignation letter effective Monday and an appointment for acting chief is forthcoming.

“Chief Stone provided steadfast leadership during our pandemic response, secured additional assets for GFD, including incoming fire trucks and the NextGen (911) system and helped to pioneer our (emergency medical technician) program. We thank Chief Stone for his service,” Paco-San Agustin stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sen. William Parkinson, the new chair of the legislative committee that has oversight of the fire department, stated that Stone had dedicated his life to serving and protecting the community with unwavering dedication and commitment.

“His leadership and expertise have been invaluable in keeping our community safe and secure. Throughout his tenure, he has faced many challenges and has always risen to the occasion. His implementation of the paramedic program, E911 system and procurement to replace aging fire trucks will reverberate with positive outcomes in the Guam Fire Department for years to come,” Parkinson stated in a release.

“As he enters this new chapter in his life, we are grateful for his tireless efforts to keep us safe. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the senator added.