Basiano Joysa will have to pay a quarter of a million dollars in restitution after he admitted to his involvement in making $560,000 worth of fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program transactions at his fish store in Dededo.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to the unauthorized use of SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps.

Joysa faces a separate fine of up to $250,000 in addition to the restitution he agreed to pay.

Sentencing is set for June 13.

Co-defendant Hilaria T. Willy has since pleaded guilty to eight counts of unauthorized use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

She also agreed to pay $250,000 in restitution to the victims and will be sentenced June 6.

Both face up to 20 years in U.S. Bureau of Prisons facilities.

SNAP fraud

The pair were conducting business as Angarap Fish Mart in Dededo when they were accused of having been engaged in illegal transactions with people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to obtain the monetary value of SNAP benefits fraudulently, court documents state.

The incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Sept. 1, 2013.