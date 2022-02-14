Store robbed at gunpoint, suspect flees

The suspect in a robbery Saturday at Z Mart off Adrian Sanchez Street in Harmon is being sought after having fled from the incident.

Video footage from the store showed the suspect pointing what looked like a black handgun at the man at the cash register. While the cash register attendant was taking cash from the register and handing over the bills to the suspect, the suspect kept the apparent gun pointed at the storekeeper.

The suspect could be seen looking into the cash register after the cash was handed over.

Police had scant details to release as of press time Sunday, but confirmed a robbery complaint was filed and an investigation was underway.

The footage showed the man was wearing black, knee-length shorts with white trim, a black T-shirt with a white mark on the front, a black baseball cap with white markings and a face covering that looked like a purple or blue bandanna.

The suspect has yet to be located, according the Guam Police Department stated Sunday.

The case has been forwarded to Criminal Investigation Division investigators.