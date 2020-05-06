Stores to reopen May 11

Shopping malls, retail stores, real estate businesses and more government of Guam services will be allowed to reopen on May 11, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday.

These public offices and businesses, which also include hair and nail salons, will still have to abide by social distancing, frequent sanitizing, and other health restrictions, the governor said.

Certain family gatherings and social gatherings may be allowed, too.

"We are looking at doing social gatherings and family gatherings and faith-based gathering of no more than 10 people," the governor said.

Initially, the lifting of some public restrictions and reopening of nonessential businesses that were temporarily closed since March 20 was set for May 9.

A public health advisory will be issued shortly, which contains the specific businesses that will be authorized to reopen on May 11, said Ricky Hernandez, chair of the governor's economic recovery panel of advisers and deputy director of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the economic recovery panel, is working on the advisory, he said.

The governor said in shopping malls, for example, people still cannot congregate – or dine in – in the food courts, but people can order food for take-out.

Social distancing should still be observed, the governor said.

These businesses are also required to sanitize regularly, and employees are required to wear masks.

For hair and nail salons, customers cannot wait for their turn in the lounge area but have to wait in their car, or should be by appointment only, the governor said.

Hernandez said the Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce and other groups have been helping in encouraging businesses to submit their reopening guidelines by "industry."

Public Health will review those proposed industry guidelines, which will become part of the minimum pandemic workplace readiness guidelines that cover social distancing or occupancy requirements, cleaning, workplace preparation, employee training and communications to employees and customers, among other things.

Dine-in restaurants and other types of businesses are still under review.

The governor said Guam continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, and Public Health has been prepared to do increased testing and contact tracing.

Last week, some services at the Department of Land Management were reopened and more GovGuam agencies are expected to follow suit.