Stories that should never be left unspoken': Show explores mental health, substance abuse, suicide prevention

Breaking Wave Theatre Company is presenting their upcoming production of "Unspoken III: Reaching Across" - a collection of original works and locally composed music that explores the topics of mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention.

The pre-recorded show will stream on demand from Sept. 25 to 30, according to a press release.

Through a collection of scenes, songs, letters, and movement pieces, "Unspoken III" will focus on the struggles people can go through - "stories that should never be left unspoken."

“Unspoken is not just a show,” said producer CJ Ochoco, “It's a movement towards ways we can use the arts to positively impact our community.”

The theme “Reaching Across” hopes to create room to expand the conversations around mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention. This year’s show explores this theme through many ways including reaching through different barriers to have hard conversations and reaching out to support other members of our community.

Tickets are now available for purchase at guamtime.net and users may stream the show more than once.

Breaking Wave Theatre Company is an organization that aims to use theatre and the arts to nurture individuals and build communities. For three years, the organization has held events to help local creatives, at-risk youth, and the community at large. For more information, visit bwtcguam.com.